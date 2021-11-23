Florida and Florida State will renew their rivalry after a hiatus thanks to college football’s pandemic rules a year ago and this year the rivalry carries some huge implications for the future of both programs.

The Seminoles opened the year 0-4 and somehow find themselves one win away from bowl eligibility. They had their struggles but have found a rhythm to carry them to the brink of 6-6 and their first bowl berth since the Sun Bowl loss in 2019. They appear to be peaking at the right time and find their rival heading the other way.

The Gators are now led by interim coach Greg Knox after Dan Mullen’s firing earlier this week. Less than 365 days ago, Florida was No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings but have got 5-9 since with wins against mostly Group of 5 programs. Could this be the time to sweep the Gators and Canes in the same year and reclaim the state title?

Brian Pellerin and Jon Marchat take you through that plus the candidates for Florida’s opening, recap the Boston College victory and give Brian’s best bets for the upcoming Thanksgiving college football weekend.

You can listen, subscribe, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments.