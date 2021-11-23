The Triple Option: FSU vs Boston College Film Review

The Florida State Seminoles have gone 5-2 in their last seven games after coming out of the gate with a frigid 0-4 start. The latest game in their string of success came this past Saturday against the Boston College Eagles.
This game was chock-full of storylines:
- FSU’s dominant performance in the first half
- Transfers Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas continue to win the battle in the trenches on defense
- Kalen Deloach is becoming a foundation to build the linebacker room around
- FSU’s lack of success running the football against one of the worst run defenses in the ACC
- Jordan Travis’s continued development in the passing game
- Questionable penalties that stacked the deck against the ‘Noles
These things and many others are the topics of conversation in this week’s episode of the Triple Option. So sit back, relax, and join Trey, Kevin, and Coach AB as they discuss another big victory for the Seminoles.
