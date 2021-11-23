FSU football practice report: Seminoles prep for matchup vs. UF

The Florida State Seminoles have a lot to look forward to this week. With bowl eligibility on the line, the intensity of practice was amped up heading into a rivalry matchup against the Florida Gators. The coaches were very vocal today instructing players on mistakes but quick to praise the good repetitions. Mike Norvell spoke after practice and said that he was pleased by the effort given and thought it was one of the best practices all season.

11 vs 11

The offense won the game in the initial 11 on 11 drill and quarterback Jordan Travis was all arm today. With passes to receiver Ontaria Wilson, running backs Treshaun Ward and Jashaun Corbin for big gains, he was very accurate on the day. They drove down the field with seconds left on the clock to kick a field goal and end the drill.

Ward got a big block by offensive lineman Brady Scott on lineman Quashon Fuller springing him for a first down

Defensive lineman Derrick McClendon II was able to get in the backfield and force Travis to roll out the other way and even though he made the play, defensive ends coach John Papuchis was on him about what appeared to be technique. The very next play he got a sack.

On quarterback Tate Rodemaker's turn in the drill, he was able to find receiver Malik McClain in the flats for a big gain and a first. Defensive back Renardo Green was eventually able to cross the field to push the speedy receiver out of bounds.

At the goal line, spread out wide, Travis threaded one into tight end Jackson West’s hands but Omarion Cooper was in a better position to break up the pass.

Amongst all the intense corrections from coaches, defensive back Jammie Robinson jokingly tried his hand at punting after a special teams drill was over returning the ball to an assistant.

1 vs 1

Wide receiver Andrew Parchment had a good rep against defensive back Travis Jay. A good leading throw by Travis helped him get the step on Jay and Parchment was able to cruise by with just pure speed. Later on in the drill Jay redeemed himself locking up with Parchment, this time and swatting the ball away. After the rep, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham coached Parchment about double stepping and swatting the defensive back’s hands away to get around the player.

Travis threw a well-placed ball to spinning tight end Camren McDonald right over the shoulder with defensive back Jarques McClellion in coverage. Wilson was able to do the same thing on the same route boxing out Cooper on the sideline.

7 on 7

After a nice completion to Wilson, Rodemaker was picked off by Jarques McClellion to take it the other way.

Jackson West got some “atta boys” after jumping backward and falling down while securing a catch. One coach yelled, “I see you West!” followed by, “Finish it Jackson!” from Norvell.

McKenzie Milton and running back Corey Wren had a few connections and one went for a long touchdown catch and run by Wren. When you look at Wren he is a little bulky and looks like a running back. He runs hard with his size but you don't think speed so when he shows how fast he is it is surprising.

Player interviews

Safety Akeem Dent

Talking to these players throughout the season there seems to be a common theme when asked about an opponent, “Keep the course and focus on us.” Dent re-iterated that message today.

Punter Alex Mastromanno

Mastromanno talks about his strong performance last week against Boston College and punting with his left foot.

(unfortunately no insight into his mullet.)

Defensive end Kier Thomas

Thomas talks about the upcoming matchup against the Gators, his stellar performance at Boston College, and betting on himself. courtesy

*Thomas and Mastromanno videos courtesy of Noles247