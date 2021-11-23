WATCH: Head coach Mike Norvell speaks after Tuesday’s practice

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke today after practice on Tuesday following a victory last Saturday against the Boston College Eagles. Looking ahead to a rivalry matchup against the Florida Gators this weekend he seemed pleased overall with the growth of the team speaking about persevering and finishing strong. He also spoke on quarterback Jordan Travis’ improvement in getting the ball around to multiple receivers and trusting his eyes.

“I thought today was a really good practice. I thought our guy's energy [they] came out with a real purpose, it started in the meeting room. I thought the attention, the intensity, how we carry that over to walk-throughs, individual work, and some of the competitive drills we were able to work through situationally, it was all pretty dang good. It was one of the better practices we’ve had all year.”

The rest of coach Norvell’s interview can be seen below:

*The noise in the beginning is running back Ja’Khi Douglas singing after practice and is what prompted Norvell’s reaction.