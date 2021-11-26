The Triple Option: FSU vs. Florida Preview

Week twelve of for Florida State football brings a familiar foe — the Florida Gators.

Last year season saw the annual battle for state supremacy canceled but it is back in all of its glory* in 2021.

*used loosely

From bragging rights to bowl eligibility, a lot riding on this game for the Seminoles and their drive to return to December football.

And who better to break down the x’s and o’s of the game and give you an in-depth preview than CoachAB and Kevin Little of the Triple Option?

We’ve got all of the chalkboard talk you could want, offensive line play breakdown that you need, and even some Thanksgiving sides convo to get it all started. Click on the video and be sure to like and subscribe to the XsandNoles YouTube page so you can join us for live chats, reactions and breakdowns:

HOW TO WATCH:

ESPN @ 12:00 p.m.

STREAM:

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

LISTEN:

Seminole Radio Network

———

Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation