FSU announces uniform combo for rivalry matchup vs. Gators

Florida State Seminoles football is set to take on the Florida Gators in Gainesville, with the winner earning both bragging rights and bowling rights.
Ahead of the matchup, the Seminoles announced the uniforms they’d be rocking against the Gators:
Unis @freshfromFL Sunshine Showdown#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/UKjXG84lZF— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 27, 2021
Kickoff is set for 12 p.m., with the game being broadcast on ESPN.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- Depth chart FSU vs Florida -Check out this week’s projected Seminoles starters
- READ Live updates from Mike Norvell’s Monday press conference - Kenny Dillingham, Adam Fuller, John Papuchis also set to talk.
- HOW TO WATCH FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL vs FLORIDA GATORS: How to watch, stream, channel, listen
- WATCH AND READ as Mike Norvell looks ahead to Florida game: “If you don’t get up for this one, go somewhere else...We will achieve success. And we’re going to do it the right way so that when we achieve it, we can sustain it.”
- Perry gives you the Vegas odds, spread, and over/under and that the Forecasts are for a close game in Gainesville
- WATCH FSU Head coach Mike Norvell speak after Tuesday’s practice - Finishing strong in practice to go on the road to UF.
- Max Escarpio keeps track of the former FSU players so you don’t have to: FSU Football ’Noles in the Pros - Zont shows out in SNF
- WATCH and READ as FSU Florida State coordinators Kenny Dillingham, Adam Fuller, and John Papuchis talk BC win and looking ahead to UF - “We’ve been best this year when our backs have been up against the wall.”
- Did you know that FSU defensive lineman Keir Thomas was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week (again) for his performance vs. Boston College?
- READ and WATCH Tommy’s personal observations from FSU football Tuesday’s practice report - Seminoles prep for matchup vs. UF -Will we see somebody hoist the gator head on Saturday?
- LISTEN TO The ‘Seminole Wrap’ as our house rappers ‘Young Brian’ Pellerin and ‘Lil Jon’ Marchant discuss if FSU is poised to claim state championship in Gainesville?
- READ and WATCH Tommy’s personal observations from Florida State’s Wednesday practice report - ‘On the road to Florida - Special teams show up adding to another good practice’
- WATCH as Florida State head coach Mike Norvell talks about the Florida rivalry and the team health - “You can prepare all you want but in the moment you have got to go apply it.”
- WATCH Jermaine Johnson and Jordan Travis speak ahead of Saturday’s showdown in Gainesville- “I feel like everything has led up to this game right here, it’s time to put it together.”
- WATCH and READ ‘The Triple Option’: The Triple Option: FSU vs Boston College Film Review - The hot streak continues
- Did you read that FSU defensive back Akeem Dent earned ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors? - Against Boston College, Dent had three tackles, a pass breakup and a crucial interception
- For some fun FSU vs UF history, check out Matt Minnick, Tim Scibble, and David Stout’s Matchup and Memories: Florida State vs Florida - The Battle for the Sunshine State.
- If you haven’t already, check out Brian Pellerin’s latest College Football Betting Picks Week 13: Rivalry Week - FSU-UF battle for bowl eligibility & the B1G game in the Big House
- Jon Marchant’s FSU football opponent Q&A: Florida Gators Edition -Jon ask the tough questions and answers them how a reasonable Gator fan would answer them, No topic is off limits as they chat about the dumpster fire that is Florida’s program right now
- BONUS RECRUITING COVERAGE: THE FLORIDA STATE OF RECRUITING - #TRIBE #22 COVERAGE - NoleThruandThru brings you his second mock class for #Tribe22
- NEW RECRUITING THREAD #21 NOW OPEN FOR VIP MEMBERS ONLY- NoleThruandThru and Josh Pick keep you up to date on the LATEST FSU RECRUITING NEWS @ Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting - ‘THE OFFICIAL Tribe ‘22 Recruiting Thread #21
- BONUS LISTEN TO The Three Stars Florida State of Recruiting Podcast, the Thanksgiving Special: ‘How will FSU close out its class? The Three Stars are thankful for YOU, dear listeners!’
Loading comments...