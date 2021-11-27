FSU vs. UF: Pregame notes, observations, updates

Florida State Seminoles football and the Florida Gators, after taking the year off in 2020, are set to renew their storied rivalry in Gainesville today.

Both teams are playing for bowl eligibility, sitting at 5-6, with each squad arriving at that record on different wavelengths. The Seminoles rallied from 0-4, going 5-2 over the course of the rest of the season while the Gators were imploding to the point they fired their head coach less than a year after he led them to the SEC Championship and two near-wins vs. Alabama.

As the two teams get set to kick off at 12 p.m., head to the comments below to join the pregame conversation, as well as read pregame updates and notes.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation