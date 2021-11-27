FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks season-ending loss to UF

Florida State football’s season came to a close on Saturday evening with a 24-21 loss to the Florida Gators. The Gators opened up a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter after two third quarter turnovers by the Seminoles. FSU fought back to make it a three-point game, but it was too little, too late. Head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media after the game to discuss what went wrong and what the outlook is for the program. Here’s some of what he had to say:

“It was a hard fought game. One that had a lot of swings to it. One that I thought our guys battled throughout and just made some mistakes there that truly cost us.”

“I thought at times we let our passion and emotion go a little too far. We weren’t in control of our response in certain situations, which put us in challenging situations.”

“Just like this team’s done throughout the course of this season, they continued to battle and they continued to fight and they put themselves in a position there at the very end to get an opportunity. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to capitalize on that.”

“It’s a hard way to end this season, because I’ve seen a team that’s been knocked down, had all odds against them and they continued to respond, continued to work, continued to believe.”

“I’m grateful for that group of young men in there. They’re hurting. They’ve done what I’ve asked them to do. They continue to believe, they continue to invest.”

