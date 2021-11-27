Florida State football players talk heartbreaking loss to UF

Florida State football’s season has come to an end after a heartbreaking 24-21 loss to the Florida Gators. The Seminoles finished the season 5-7, one win short of bowl eligibility. The ‘Noles fought till the last second, cutting a 17-point fourth quarter deficit to three points. After the game, defensive end Jermaine Johnson, quarterback Jordan Travis, and defensive back Jammie Robinson spoke to the media. Here’s some of what they had to say:

Jermaine Johnson

“It’s all a blur, I feel like I just got here in January. I’m just thankful to be a part of this family. I always say it’s bigger than football. The kind of lessons this place has taught me is astronomical. I love this university, I love Tallahassee, I love the program... Some of the most fun I’ve had in my life playing for Florida State.”

“In my book, this program’s on the right track. The mindset of these guys, it shows in every game we play. Doesn’t matter what happens, we’re still going to fight. I feel strongly confident in the guys in this locker room... I think you’re going to see this program get back to where it’s supposed to be.”

“I’ll love Florida State for the rest of my life.”

For Johnson’s full interview, see below:

Jordan Travis

“I’ll do whatever I can for this football team, everybody time I can be out on the football field, I’m going to be out there.”

“It sucks, losing sucks. But this offseason, we will get better and we will be a better team next year.”

For Travis’ full interview, see below:

Jammie Robinson

“We started off bad, we had a rough start, but I think that made us come together as a team. I feel like we gained a brotherhood from the season.”

For Robinson’s full interview, see below: