The Triple Option: FSU vs. Florida Instant Reaction

The Florida State Seminoles fell to the Florida Gators by a score of 24-21 to round out a 5-7 season.

Ultimately this game was one that FSU had a chance to win. The Seminoles were handicapped by mistakes on special teams and an early injury to starting quarterback Jordan Travis which gave UF the needed room on the scoreboard to eke out a close victory to seal their bid for bowl eligibility.

This game was one of the messier games FSU has played of late. Both turnovers and the penalty bug crept back into view from a team that largely had been eliminating those mistakes.

So the question remains, was this just a one-off game, or was this indicative of what’s really been behind the curtain this season?

Coach AB and Kevin Little from the Triple Option jumped on a live stream for a chalk-talk and discussion of this game, this season, and FSU’s future direction as a program.