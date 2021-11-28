Column: Disappointing finish can’t overshadow foundation Mike Norvell has built

Florida State football’s 2021 season came to a close on Saturday afternoon as the Seminoles fell to the Florida Gators 24-21, the loss leaving the ‘Noles one win short of bowl eligibility at 5-7.

With special team blunders and another poor third quarter against an in-state rival, it was a disappointing finish to the season. But that disappointing finish can’t overshadow the foundation that Mike Norvell has built at Florida State in two years.

Norvell is 8-13 through two seasons at the head of the program, but for the first time in a while, there’s belief in the Moore Center that this program is headed in the right direction. After an 0-4 start that nobody expected put Norvell’s tenure in question, the Seminoles won five of their last eight games. Two of those losses were one-score games at Clemson and Florida, games they were given basically no chance to win before the season. The other came on a week when 25-30 players missed practice due to the flu and the starting quarterback didn’t play.

That 5-3 finish has given FSU their most optimism heading into the offseason in a while. Most importantly, it showed Florida State’s locker room what they can do. They believe they can win games for the first time in a long time.

“This offseason we’re going to work, an emotional Jordan Travis said after Saturday’s loss, “We know how it feels to win football games again. We know how it feels to lose too and we don’t want this feeling ever again, so I promise you this offseason, we’re going to work really hard.”

FSU was able to bounce back from an 0-4 start because of Norvell’s ability to push the players and get them to believe in what they can do, accomplish and overcome.

“I truly believe that I’m made for this. To help those guys,” Norvell said on Saturday. “More than anything else, inspiring, showing them, giving them opportunities to be challenged, to respond. I’m just grateful for what I get to do.”

It was still a season without a bowl, but the year one to year two improvements for Norvell were massive. Florida State wasn’t a team that wasn’t going to run away from anyone in 2021, but unlike 2020, they were going to be in every game. Not because of talent, but simply because of the fight and belief that Norvell has instilled in the program.

FSU’s seven losses this season came by an average of 8.9 points. In 2020, their six losses were by an average of 22.2 points. The ‘Noles improved 36 spots in ESPN’s Football Power Index from 2020 to 2021. In Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings (a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency), the Seminoles improved 37 spots. Adam Fuller’s defense alone improved 47 spots.

“In my book, this program’s on the right track,” defensive end Jermaine Johnson, a key part of FSU’s step forward this year, said. “The mindset of these guys, it shows in every game we play. Doesn’t matter what happens, we’re still going to fight.”

Look at some of the players that took major leaps in 2021. Linebacker Kalen DeLoach became a true middle linebacker and played his best ball in the last two games of the season. Travis, a guy who thought about quitting football times early in his FSU career, has become a good college quarterback. Darius Washington allowed one sack all season. Jarrett Jackson and Malcolm Ray each became producers on the defensive interior as rotational pieces. Akeem Dent, who seemed like a lost cause, was one of FSU’s best defenders at the end of the season. Players get better under this staff because their coaches believe in them and don’t give up on them.

There are still cracks in the foundation. Special teams were bad all season. The offensive line is still an issue. Wide receiver talent isn’t present and linebacker play is still subpar. But Norvell understands what he needs to do to fill those cracks: recruit. In his post-game presser, Norvell addressed the emphasis on attracting talent to Tallahassee, saying he was getting ready to hit the road first thing in the morning.

“I’ve got a 6:00 AM flight. That is something that is critically important, that we continue to find the right fit for Florida State and who we bring in here.”

5-7 isn’t an acceptable record at Florida State, Norvell knows that, but it’s part of the process in which FSU has to take to get back to where they want to go. And Norvell is making sure they do it the right way, without shortcuts. The head coach believes FSU pushes their student-athletes as hard or harder than anyone in the country. Because of that, he believes that success and sustained success will be coming to Florida State.

“The expectation and the challenges and the standard of how we operate, it’s hard. I tell every person that comes into this program, player/coach, there’s probably a lot of other places you can go that will be a little bit easier. We’re going to push because we’re going to do it the right way. Because I promise you success is coming here to Florida State. Because of these young men, because of how they operate, because of what they do. And when we get there, we’re going to stay there because it just becomes who you are. Everything we do, we got to push to be our best.”

Florida State has a lot of holes to fill in the off-season, but after last year’s portal success, it’s hard not to believe that FSU will do that. After a 3-6 season, Norvell was able to pluck Johnson (ACC leader in sacks), Keir Thomas (6.5 sacks, 12 TFL), Jammie Robinson (84 total tackles, 4 INT), Dillan Gibbons (FSU’s most consistent offensive lineman), and some other rotational pieces. With the portal getting bigger and bigger every season, there should be optimism that FSU will get impact players and the right fits again.

It hasn’t been pretty and it’s been hard to watch at times, but FSU has set the foundation to bring winning teams back to Florida State. If they can learn from the many lessons and challenges they’ve been put through, the ‘Noles should be able to build off the foundation that they’ve laid.

“We’ve learned a lot of lessons. I think the heart of this team, the character of this team, the foundation of what we’re building upon, it’s about the right things. There are great days ahead of Florida State football, I promise you that. And it’s because of those guys in there.”