Florida State Seminoles football defensive back Jammie Robinson earned Player of the Week honors from the ACC for his performance in FSU’s loss to the Florida Gators this last weekend.

Robinson had a career-high 18 tackles (1.5 for a loss), along with a crucial interception, against UF. Via FSU Sports Info, it was Robinson’s fourth game this year with at least 10 tackles, tied for the most in the ACC, and the most for a Seminole since Hamsah Nasirildeen had 22 at Boston College in 2019.

Robinson transferred into Florida State this season from South Carolina, playing a key role in the program’s bounceback after an 0-4 start.

“Everyone knows we started off bad — I feel like that made us come together as a team,” Robinson said after the game Saturday. “Individually, it helped motivate me to just keep working, and now that the season is over, I feel like we definitely gained a brotherhood from this year.”

It’s the third straight week an FSU defensive back has received the nod for Player of the Week, with Omarion Cooper earning it for his effort vs. Miami) and Akeem Dent for his vs. Boston College.