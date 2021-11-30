Seminole Wrap: Florida State’s season ends & coaching carousel jumps the tracks

After a wild rollercoaster ride of a year, the Florida State football season has reached its underwhelming finish. But the Seminole Wrap podcast team — Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Juan Montalvo — are here to remind you that it’s still a success (even if you flatly hate the Gators as Jon says).

What led to the lackluster performance in Gainesville? A combo of bad luck, some strong strategy from UF and missed opportunities. We break it all down for you.

Plus, the coaching carousel has broken loose in a big way almost immediately this offseason. Florida swoops in first to get their guy from the Sun Belt while the LSU and USC hires have filled two of the best head coaching vacancies in the sport and opened two others. We discuss the impact of those decisions on FSU’s program and 2022 season plus if the trickle down effect that’s still coming could come knocking in Tallahassee.

And of course, is Manny Diaz destined for another year at UM? Brian, Jon and Juan discuss it all.

You can listen, subscribe, rate, and review the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments.