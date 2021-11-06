Florida State football: How to watch, stream

Florida State football is coming off their second straight loss, a 28-14 loss to the NC State Wolfpack. Now, the Seminoles will have to win out over their last three games to become bowl eligible. That three game stretch will begin with the Miami Hurricanes next Saturday. The ACC announced today that the rivalry game will kickoff from Doak Campbell Stadium at 3:30 PM. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The Hurricanes have won four straight games over the Seminoles. Last year, Miami crushed the ‘Noles 52-10. Mike Norvell was not present at the game due to Covid-19. Manny Diaz is 2-0 as a head coach against FSU.

According to DraftKings, FSU is a 2.5 point underdog to the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes are 5-4 this season and 3-2 in conference play. UM topped Georgia Tech 33-30 today to notch their third straight win. New quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has sparked Miami’s offense since they lost D’Eriq King for the season due to injury.