FSU vs. Miami: Vegas odds, spread, over/under

On a two-game losing streak, Florida State Seminoles football will battle for its last chance at bowl eligibility this Saturday, taking on the Miami (FL) Hurricanes in Tallahassee.

“This team has fought, this team has responded,” FSU head coach Mike Norvell said following the Seminoles’ loss to NC State. “We have to be more consistent to finish off games.”

“I don’t question these guys hearts or determination, we just have to work to continue to get better.”

According to DraftKings, Vegas sees this as a close game, with Miami currently favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is currently set at 61.

The rivalry game will kickoff from Doak Campbell Stadium at 3:30 PM. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The Hurricanes have won four straight games over the Seminoles. Last year, Miami crushed the ‘Noles 52-10. Mike Norvell was not present at the game due to testing positive for COVID-19. Manny Diaz is 2-0 as a head coach against FSU.

The Hurricanes are 5-4 this season and 3-2 in conference play. UM topped Georgia Tech 33-30 today to notch their third straight win. New quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has sparked Miami’s offense since they lost D’Eriq King for the season due to injury.