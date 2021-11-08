Florida State football: Live updates from Mike Norvell’s Monday press conference

Florida State football is now 3-6 on the 2021 season after falling to the NC State Wolfpack 28-14 this past Saturday. The Seminoles were shut out in the first half and severely missed quarterback Jordan Travis, who was unavailable due to the flu. Third down inefficiency also held the Seminoles back. FSU converted just two of 16 third downs, while allowing the Wolfpack to convert eight of 18 attempts.

The ‘Noles will have to win out the remainder of their three games to become bowl eligible. That stretch begins with a big opportunity against the rival Miami Hurricanes. Miami and FSU are set to meet in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 PM. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Mike Norvell is scheduled to meet with the media today at 11:30 to review the NC State game and look ahead to the Miami game.

Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuhcis are all scheduled to meet with the media today as well.

You can follow along in the comments below for Norvell’s comments as well as the coordinators’ remarks. We will also provide video of each presser on the site as they become available.