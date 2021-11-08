Florida State football: Depth chart for rivalry game vs. Miami

It’s rivalry week in Tallahassee. The Florida State Seminoles will take on the Miami Hurricanes this upcoming Saturday at 3:30 PM in Doak Campbell Stadium. It will be FSU’s last home game of the season. The game will be televised on ESPN.

FSU will be looking to bounce back from a 28-14 loss to the NC State Wolfpack. The Seminoles were without their QB1, as Jordan Travis was not present at the game due to the flu. In total, the ‘Noles were missing five players from their two-deep and others were also limited.

Florida State will be looking to get back to full health this week as they begin a three game-stretch in which they have to win all three games to become bowl eligible.

Travis is still listed as the Seminoles’ QB1 heading into the rivalry game. Here is FSU’s full depth chart for their matchup against the Hurricanes: