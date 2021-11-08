Mike Norvell reviews NC State game, looks ahead to Miami matchup

Florida State football is set to face rival Miami this Saturday at 3:30 PM on Saturday. It will be Florida State’s last home game of the season. To kickoff Miami week, head coach Mike Norvell met with the media to review the NC State game and look ahead to the matchup with the Hurricanes. Here’s some of what he had to say:

“Excited for the week. Miami week, one of the greatest rivalries in all of College football.”

“Obviously it was a disappointing loss. Was not efficient at all offensively in the first half. Had some missed passes, missed opportunities, bad snaps.”

“Defensively, the big plays and third downs... we had guys in position to get the ball down, we just need to make sure we’re finishing plays with great technique.”

“Moving forward, I think our guys bounced back yesterday. We’ve got to have a great week of practice. There’s a buzz in the building because we all know what’s ahead.”

“We’ve seen some real steps from our defense throughout the course of the year. It comes down to some fundamental things.”

“The guys that had the chance to be available, they did everything they possibly could.”

“I thought the intensity of those reps last night, they were coming to work.”

“We’re going to see how the week progresses. (Jordan Travis) was in pretty tough shape this past week.”

“I’m excited about this game. I’m excited about being part of this game. It’s been a long time coming. A lot of excitement from our staff and our players.”

“(Tyler Van Dyke) is a very talented young man. Big quarterback that can really extend plays, he’s tough to tackle. He has really hurt people with his legs.”

“Unbelievable relentless effort that showed up throughout the course of that play. That is Keyshawn (Helton), he gives everything he has with every opportunity he has.”

“Chubba (Purdy) came in on Tuesday informing me where he had got to. Was a him and family decision for him to leave. It was a shock around the program.”