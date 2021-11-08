Florida State football: Adam Fuller and John Papuchis talk NC State game

Florida State football began Miami game week this morning with Mike Norvell and coordinators taking the podium to talk to the media. Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and special teams coordinator John Papuchis were the final two to take the podium. Each reviewed the NC State game and looked ahead to the opportunity against the Hurricanes. Here’s some of what Fuller had to say:

“Not good enough to win... There were obviously some plays that created 28 points. It wasn’t drives, it was chunk plays.”

“Tackling, sometimes it’s physical, sometimes it’s want to, sometimes it’s technique, sometimes it’s talent. At the end of the day, there’s going to be one-on-one plays. Unfortunately, some of those missed tackles showed up for chunk plays.”

“(Tyler Van Dyke)’s playing with a lot of confidence. His confidence bred him success. He’s got a real live arm.”

“They’ve created explosives a lot more than teams have stopped in recent weeks.”

“Part of our growth this year is you do feel that (accountability).”

“Until you can admit that you made a mistake, it’s hard to get better. Once you accept it, it’s easier for the group to move forward.”

Here’s some of what Papuchis had to say:

“We try to not make it where there’s a whole lot of gray for the player. We are heels at the 7. There really is no time where we want our guys inside of that.”

“Parker (Grothaus’) execution was obviously really good. It was gutsy to go in there and get it. It gave us a chance because we needed a spark.”

“I can tell just by (Keir Thomas’) body language yesterday that he’s locked in and ready to go. He played well on Saturday.”

“I think you see a growth overall from the defense as the year has gone on.”

“You do see a group that’s starting to come together. Hopefully over the next few weeks we see the full potential of that.”

“Alex (Mastromanno) had a very solid game for us. A couple punts inside the 10 which is obviously critical. Having his multiplicity and style of kick is an advantage for us. I thought he played well the other night and helped us.”