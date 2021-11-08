Florida State football: Kickoff time, network for FSU’s game at Boston College

Florida State Seminoles football, after taking on Miami in a rivalry matchup this weekend, will head on the road to take on the Boston College Eagles.
FSU leads the all-time series vs. the Eagles 12-5, with the Seminoles currently riding a two-game winning streak in the series. The two teams last faced off in 2019, with interim head coach Odell Haggins leading the Seminoles to a 38-31 victory.
Kickoff time between the two schools was announced Monday, with the game set to begin at 12 p.m. and scheduled to be televised on the ACC Network.
Boston College currently sits a 5-4 on the season, coming off of a 17-3 victory over Virginia Tech. The big news out of Chestnut Hill over the last weekend was the return of quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who underwent hand surgery earlier this year.
From our SB Nation sister site, BC Interrupted:
At first glance, Phil Jurkovec’s return statistically speaking wasn’t the driving force behind Boston College’s bounce back 17-3 win over Virginia Tech on Friday night at Alumni Stadium.
Jurkovec only attempted 13 passes, completing 7-for-13 for a grand total of 112 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown, and had one interception (a goofy play that resulted in BC regaining the ball after a Virginia Tech fumble).
It was the run game that carried the load for the Eagles on Friday night, grinding out 234 yards and two touchdowns with a steady dose of, for the most part, Pat Garwo, who had 30 carries. BC’s ball control, time of possession, and ability to extend drives gave the once again stellar defense an opportunity to catch its breath, likely preventing some of the quick-hit collapses that befell the defense against Louisville and Syracuse.
But watching back last night’s game, you can’t help but feel like just the threat of Jurkovec and his arm made a huge difference in allowing BC to plod out yards on the ground that just weren’t there in recent weeks, when teams knew they could sell out entirely on trying to stop the run and had no reason to worry about leaving receivers like Zay Flowers open.
