Florida State football: Kickoff time, network for FSU’s game at Boston College

Florida State Seminoles football, after taking on Miami in a rivalry matchup this weekend, will head on the road to take on the Boston College Eagles.

FSU leads the all-time series vs. the Eagles 12-5, with the Seminoles currently riding a two-game winning streak in the series. The two teams last faced off in 2019, with interim head coach Odell Haggins leading the Seminoles to a 38-31 victory.

Kickoff time between the two schools was announced Monday, with the game set to begin at 12 p.m. and scheduled to be televised on the ACC Network.

Boston College currently sits a 5-4 on the season, coming off of a 17-3 victory over Virginia Tech. The big news out of Chestnut Hill over the last weekend was the return of quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who underwent hand surgery earlier this year.

