Keir Thomas named ACC defensive lineman of the week

Florida State football has an ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for the second straight week. Last week, Georgia-transfer Jermaine Johnson received the honor for his scoop and score at Clemson. This week, South Carolina-transfer Keir Thomas has been named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Thomas’ honor comes after a two-sack performance against the NC State Wolfpack. Thomas’ two sacks tied a career high and were the most in his time as a Seminoles. Over the past two games, he’s racked up 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss.

So far this season, the Miami native has compiled 26 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He also has a pass breakup and leads the Seminoles with seven quarterback hurries.

Florida State will look to bounce back this week at home against the Miami Hurricanes. The rivalry game will kick off at 3:30 PM from Doak Campbell Stadium and be televised on ESPN.