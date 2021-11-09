Coming off a loss to NC State — thanks in large part to the flu floating around, the Seminoles are on their heels heading into this rivalry week against Miami.

The Hurricanes have revived their season and potentially saved head coach Manny Diaz’s job with a three-game winning streak that now has them in a position to potentially win the Coastal. Brian Pellerin, Juan Montalvo, and Jon Marchant take a look at the quarterback responsible for that turnaround, Tyler Van Dyke, and how Florida State stacks up against them.

A big key will be the health of quarterback Jordan Travis who is still battling the flu after it sidelined him for last week’s game, especially with a now shrinking QB room after Chubba Purdy’s recent transfer announcement. Will his absence impact the team this season and the program going forward?

Plus what on Earth is going on in Gainesville? Welcome to Dan Mullen is a clown Vol. 2.

