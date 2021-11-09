The Triple Option: FSU vs NC State Film Breakdown

The Florida State Seminoles were handed their sixth loss of the season at the hands of the NC State Wolfpack this past Saturday.

There were problems on both sides of the ball. The offense, led by McKenzie Milton, struggled to get anything going in the first half. This meant the defense was on the field for more time while NC State’s punter widdled any available field position away. The defense held solid outside of a couple of broken plays which kept the Seminoles in a two-score game at the half.

The second half started with a gutsy onside kick and a TD for the ‘Noles and some momentum began to swing their way. Unfortunately, the defense quickly gave up another chunk touchdown and FSU was never able to close the two-score gap.

When an FSU team has this record (3-6) there have to be questions asked. Where are they falling short? Was this game merely a result of lost practice time and available players from the flu?

That’s why guys at the Triple Option are here. They will go through the tape when no one else wants to in order to get down to the nitty-gritty of this football team.