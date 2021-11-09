Florida State Tuesday practice report: Miami week

FLORIDA STATE - The Florida State Seminoles kicked off Miami week in preparation for an in-state rivalry match-up against the Hurricanes this Saturday at home. It will mark the last home game of the season for the Noles after losing last weekend at home to the NC State Wolfpack (28-14.)

11 vs. 11

The offense seemed to hum with quarterback Jordan Travis back under center. Getting running backs like Jashaun Corbin out in space in the passing game helped them move down the field quickly. One of the bigger plays was a long 20-yard touchdown reception by Jordan Young. The point after was good.

Coach Norvell was engaging and loud while he roamed the practice field outside. He was quick to instruct Travis Jay and give praise and almost an instant later he was yelling at defensive end Marcus Cushnie for playing too high.

On a play that defensive back Akeem Dent got beat on by Malik McClain, Norvell ran over, picked Dent up off the field, and walked side by side with him back to the defensive sideline.

The pocket was a lot cleaner today for the quarterbacks. On multiple plays, I noticed the amount of time Travis had to throw and he seems to be getting more comfortable maneuvering inside and around the blocking linemen.

Coach Norvell mentioned in his post-practice interview about tight end Jordan Wilson getting more involved in the passing game. Wilson high-pointed a pass from Tate Rodemaker to grab the first down and would’ve gone for more had defensive back Shyheim Brown not honed in on the play and shoved him out of bounds.

Running back DJ Williams sprung loose for a score from the 40-yard line. On the previous play linebacker Emmet Rice had crashed into the backfield to stop Williams for a loss but this time he was able to avoid the pressure from Rice and defensive back Jarvis Brownlee on the big score.

1 vs. 1

Wide receiver Ontaria Wilson was led by a nice throw from Travis with defensive back Travis Jay in coverage. The pass was a nice tight spiral that came into Wilson’s hands in front of him where only he could catch it.

Jordan Young had an opportunity for a big reception had the ball been thrown better. He was able to create separation from Jammie Robinson early to get wide open but the pass was thrown about 4-yards ahead of him and over his head.

7 on 7

Tate Rodemaker had a nice completion to Wilson with Jammie Robinson in coverage. Rodemaker was then able to squeeze one into receiver Darion Williamson but he couldn't hang on with linebacker DJ Lundy trying to get a hand in.

Quarterback Gino English had a couple of near-perfect throws. One play, in particular, was a bomb to receiver Reggie Hardin into double coverage. Jay and defensive back Jarques McClellion were in a position to break up the pass but were unable to prevent the touchdown. The whole offense praised English and Hardin for what seemed to be the rest of the 5-minute period.

