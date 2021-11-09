WATCH: Mike Norvell pleased with offense after Tuesday practice

Florida State football hit the practice field this morning for their first practice of Miami game week. The Seminoles are preparing for a 3:30 PM matchup against the Hurricanes on Saturday in Doak Campbell Stadium. After practice, Mike Norvell spoke to the media. Norvell was very pleased with his offense’s effort at practice, while being disappointed with the inconsistencies of his defense. Here’s some of what Norvell had to say:

“I thought today was a good day overall. I thought offense maybe had the best Tuesday practice we’ve had all year.”

“It was impressive seeing those guys flying around. Really took to the game plan. I thought the focus on the fundamentals, the details, and really going out and working to execute, it was an impressive day.”

“Defensively, too inconsistent. There were some good moments, but the standard of how we need to operate and how we need to approach each day, I don’t think we hit that as clean as it needed to be today.”

“Good. (Jordan Travis) started to really turn the corner yesterday. Right now, kind’ve just in recovery mode.”

“Emmett (Rice) is getting close. There is a potential here this week. We’ll see how this week goes, it would be a very limited basis. Things that he’s comfortable in... I hope this week progresses really well because I’d love to see him out on the field.”

For Norvell’s full Tuesday press conference, see below: