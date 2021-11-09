WATCH: Keir Thomas and Malcolm Ray talk upcoming Miami matchup

Florida State football continued prepares for the Miami Hurricanes with practice this morning. The Seminoles are coming off a 28-14 loss to NC State at home this past Saturday. FSU will take on the Canes at 3:30 this upcoming Saturday for their final home game of the season. After practice today, defensive linemen Keir Thomas and Malcom Ray spoke to the media on the matchup against Miami. Here’s some of what they had to say:

Keir Thomas

“I wake up every morning and just think to myself, I’m really at Florida State. Like I’ve told you guys before, this is where I wanted to be. It means everything to me. I walk in the building, I get chills when I hear the Warchant in the morning.”

For Thomas’ full interview, see below:

Malcom Ray

“It’s just a bigger focus that we’ve got to put in. It’s not about them, it’s about us. We just got to put our focus in and we’ll be alright.”

For Ray’s full interview, see below: