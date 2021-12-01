Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson is the ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Florida State Seminoles football defensive end Jermaine Johnson has been named as the defensive player of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

After receiving the highest number of votes for the all-ACC team, which led to being named first team all defensive end, Johnson received 53 of the 64 votes for defensive player of the year.

Johnson, who transferred in from the Georgia Bulldogs, “tallied 70 tackles and led the ACC with 18.0 tackles for loss and 12.0 sacks. His TFL and sack totals were the most by an FSU defender since DeMarcus Walker had 21.5 and 16.0, respectively, in 2016. Walker, now with the Houston Texans, also earned Defensive Player of the Year honors that season, the most recent Seminole to win the award.”

Also from the release, Johnson won the the ACC defensive lineman of the week on four separate occasions this year, that was the most for any ACC defensive line player of the 2021 season.

“Florida State has won a league-best eight Defensive Player of the Year awards since the ACC first presented the honor in 1993. Johnson joins DE Walker (2016), DE Bjoern Werner (2012), DL Darnell Dockett (2003), DE Andre Wadsworth (1997), LB Peter Boulware (1996), DE Derrick Alexander (1994) and LB Derrick Brooks (1993).”