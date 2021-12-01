Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Jalen Goss has entered the transfer portal:

Goss, who struggled to add the requisite weight for a college tackle, wasn’t expected to see significant playing time going forward, so the move makes sense for both parties.

From Goss’s Florida State bio:

2020:

Played in eight games…Seminole Scholar… in addition to appearances on offense, also blocked on kicking unit…FSU kickers made eight field goals and 26 PATs in 2020.

2019:

Appeared in all 13 games…ACC Honor Roll…served primarily on PAT unit, helping block for FSU to successfully convert 46-of-47 attempts.

2018:

Worked with FSU’s scout team while redshirting.

BEFORE FSU:

Long offensive tackle ranked as a consensus three-star prospect … rated as the No. 69 overall prospect in Georgia by ESPN, 84th in the state by 247Sports and 91st in the state by Rivals … known for his large frame, tremendous reach and polished technique at the point of attack … as a senior helped pave the way for a Lowndes offense that set a single-season school record with 627 points scored and compiled more than 2,700 yards and 55 touchdowns on the ground … helped guide the Lowndes High School offense to become the 60th team in Georgia history to eclipse 600 points in a season … named first team AAAAAAA all-state by the Georgia Sports Writers Association and the Atlanta Journal Constitution … attended same high school as recent Florida State standout Telvin Smith … chose FSU over several scholarship offers, including the Florida Gators, Miami (FL) Hurricanes, Auburn Tigers, and Michigan Wolverines.