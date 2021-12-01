 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: FSU exploring options for new Athletic Director

Does FSU make an external hire or one from within?

By Tommy Mire
The Florida State Seminoles are on the hunt for a new athletic director looking to replace current AD David Coburn, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Coburn, who’s been at the helm of the athletic department since May of 2019, is now Vice President of the university alongside being the director of athletics. Among many other accolades, Coburn oversaw a national championship run in women’s soccer and softball, a trip to the College World Series in baseball, a Sweet Sixteen run in basketball, and helped guide the Seminoles through unprecedented times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Having earned a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning, and a Juris Doctorate from the FSU College of Law, Coburn is a triple Florida State Alumnus and served as chief of staff under presidents Ed Barron and John Thrasher prior to his current role.

Will Florida State promote from within the rankings in the athletic/booster department or will they search outside the bricks at the Moore for their new leader?

Tomahawk Nation will monitor this story as it continues to develop.

