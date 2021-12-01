Florida State football is set to be extremely active in the transfer portal this offseason. Wide receivers will be a main target in the portal and Mike Norvell and co. are doing lots of work to get help at the position. Oregon Ducks wide receiver transfer Mycah Pittman will visit FSU next weekend, he tweeted today:

FSU offical visit next weekend #GONOLES — MJP (@MycahPittman) December 1, 2021

The wide receiver also announced he would visit Arizona State this weekend. Pittman announced he would be entering the portal on November 17th. The former Oregon Duck was a four-star wide receiver coming out of high school in 2019. He went to high school in California, but is originally from Tampa.

My message to Oregon. I really do love y’all and want to thank everyone for the support the past 2 and a half years. pic.twitter.com/lk6stkRb48 — MJP (@MycahPittman) November 17, 2021

The former 4-star compiled 547 yards over 38 catches in three years at Oregon. He hauled in two touchdowns as a true freshman. You can see some of his skillset in the highlights he provided below:

We will keep you up to date with a list of visitors for next weekend as it gets closer.