Podcast: Florida State names AD; Miami going all-in on football

A busy college football offseason is running ahead as we close in on Early Signing Day, but the big headline coming at the administration levels of Florida State.

The Seminoles have finally landed their guy to lead the Athletic Department in Seminoles Boosters CEO Michael Alford. So what can we take from the hire and what happened with their pursuit of Louisville AD Vince Tyra?

Plus, the Miami Hurricanes have made the long-rumored move of landing their homegrown head coach in Oregon’s Mario Cristobal along with new athletic director Dan Radakovich from Clemson. Is the U finally on the verge of being back?

Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Juan Montalvo dive into it all plus look back at the 2021 season in Tallahassee. Who was the MVP? Which group saw the most improvement and which group needs some work this offseason?

