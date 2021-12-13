Florida State Seminoles football running back Jashaun Corbin has declared for the NFL Draft:

From FSU:

Corbin, from Rockledge, Florida, led FSU’s rushing attack with 887 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Corbin’s run of 89 yards in the season opener against Notre Dame was the longest in the ACC this season, and his 75-yard touchdown against Louisville was the second-longest in the league. Corbin needed just 11 carries to run for a career-high 159 yards against the Cardinals.

2020:

Played in all nine games with eight starts and totaled 548 all-purpose yards…rushed 81 times for 401 yards and five touchdowns, caught 19 passes for 115 yards and added 32 yards on two kickoff returns…Bob Crenshaw Award recipient…All-ACC Academic Team…Seminole Scholar…scored career-best three rushing touchdowns, one shy of single-game school record, and gained 72 yards on 16 carries in 56-35 victory vs. Duke…also caught three passes for 16 yards vs. Blue Devils…opened season with career-high 55 yards on career-best eight receptions and rushed six times for 18 yards vs. Georgia Tech…rushed for season-high 77 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries at North Carolina State…touchdown was 28-yarder on 4th-and-1…also caught two passes for 12 yards…took number of snaps in Wildcat formation and picked up four of FSU’s six fourth-down conversions over final two weeks…gained 43 yards on six carries and 15 yards on three receptions at No. 12 Miami…rushed 14 times for 63 yards and one touchdown in 41-24 win vs. Jacksonville State…had nine yards on two rushes and 21-yard kickoff return at No. 5 Notre Dame…rushed seven times for 27 yards and had six-yard reception in 31-28 victory vs. No. 5 North Carolina…gained 61 yards on 10 carries and added four-yard catch at Louisville…rushed six times for 31 yards, had seven-yard reception and 11-yard kickoff return vs. Pitt.

BEFORE FSU:

Appeared in 14 games at Texas A&M, totaling 1,025 all-purpose yards after gaining 483 rushing yards, 441 kickoff return yards and 101 receiving yards…started first two games of 2019 before season-ending injury…rushed for career-high 103 yards and one touchdown while adding four receptions for 12 yards and one touchdown in season opener vs. Texas State…named to SEC All-Freshman Team in 2018 after leading Aggies with 422 kickoff return yards and adding 346 yards on 61 carries and 85 yards on 10 receptions…returned opening kickoff vs. Arkansas 100 yards for touchdown…consensus four-star recruit after four-year varsity career at Rockledge…totaled 2,252 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns his senior season, helping lead Raiders to regional semifinal round of 5A state playoffs…had 1,641 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior…rushed for nearly 2,000 yards his sophomore year with 22 touchdowns and added four more receiving scores…gained 495 all-purpose yards and scored five touchdowns his freshman year.