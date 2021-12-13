Amari Gainer announces he’ll return to FSU for 2022 season

Florida State football’s linebacker room received some good news on Monday. Veteran linebacker Amari Gainer has announced that he’ll be returning for the 2022 season, which will be his fifth season at Florida State.

Gainer has played in at least four games each of his four years at Florida State. He has made 17 starts over 38 career games. The linebacker has an extra year of eligibility due to the covid-19 season.

The senior is a homegrown Seminole, as he came out of Chiles high school in Tallahassee. Coming out of Chiles, he was a 4-star prospect and ranked in the top 300 of the 2018 class.

The former 4-star has racked up 193 total tackles and 17.5 tackles for loss. He’s also forced four fumbles and produced five sacks. This past season, he was fifth on the team with 59 total tackles. He also had 5.5 TFL and a forced fumble.