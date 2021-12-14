The Triple Option: Early Signing Day Preview ft. Josh Newberg

The early signing period starts tomorrow, December 15th, and the Florida State Seminoles are primed for a good day. Despite the rough showing on the field in the fall, head coach Mike Norvell and co. have FSU sitting right outside of the top ten for the 2022 signing class.

While there has been a lot of talent that has anchored this class through this season, much of the focus tomorrow is going to be on the kids that haven't verbally committed to the Seminoles. There has been a late push for legacy recruits Julian Armella and Marvin Jones Jr. and it seems that four-star athlete Azareyeh Thomas may just fall into FSU’s lap.

Here to join the Triple Option in this early signing day preview is none other than crystal ball expert Josh Newberg to discuss all of the big questions: Are there any potential late adds to the class? Will FSU experience some late attrition? and Is Dillingham leaving for Oregon?

For more recruiting talk, you should listen in on Tomahawk Nation’s own State of Recruiting podcast featuring the Three Stars that you can find here.