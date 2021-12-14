Florida State signs Mike Norvell to contract extension

Florida State has extended the contract of head football coach Mike Norvell, the school announced Tuesday afternoon:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State and head football coach Mike Norvell have verbally agreed to a one-year contract extension, it was announced Tuesday. Norvell, who is entering his third season with the Seminoles in 2022, is now under contract through the 2026 season.

“I am incredibly thankful to the board of trustees, President McCullough, David Coburn and Michael Alford for their support of our climb,” Norvell said. “Because of the investments they have continued to make in the personnel and infrastructure supporting our program, our current roster will continue to develop alongside the future Seminoles who will be joining us in the coming days. This is an exciting time to be part of the Florida State program, and there are great days ahead.”