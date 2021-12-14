Keyshawn Helton returning to Florida State

Florida State wide receiver Keyshawn Helton announced he would return for his senior year on Tuesday. The redshirt junior had an up and down season battling through injuries but came through in critical moments of 2021.

The talented 5’9 receiver out of West Florida will add on to his eight touchdowns and 819 yard career at Florida State bringing leadership and guidance to a wide receiver corps that is stacked with young talent.

Brought on by former head coach Willie Taggart, the recent FSU graduate has battled through injuries and when healthy was a reliable target in 2021 totaling 19 receptions, 285 yards, and two touchdowns.

Having a down and distance guy in the slot or out of the backfield, healthy, and who knows the offense will be crucial for Florida State to take the next step in a position that some would say needs attention.