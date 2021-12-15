Offensive lineman Qae’shon Sapp signs with Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles landed another stud for the class of 2022 signing Leesburg, GA stand-out offensive lineman Qae’shon Sapp who committed back in June after an official visit.

Sapp committed to Florida State on 6/26/2021.

Height: 6’6

Weight: 305

High School: Lee County, (Leesburg, GA)

Position: Offensive tackle, offensive guard, center

Expected Early Enrollee: No

Composite ranking: 28th offensive tackle nationally and 32nd overall player in Georgia

Sapp had multiple offers from some of the premier Power 5 programs across the country. The Auburn Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Florida Gators were some of the names after him but he ultimately chose the ‘Noles on his last official visit.

“I just felt at home. Growing up where we grew up with a single mom— for her to be able to watch me accomplish my dreams and to achieve my goals I’ve been trying to achieve since I was young, it’s amazing. I did it for her.”

From Tomahawk Nation’s initial scouting report:

Plus-sized interior offensive line prospect who possesses agile feet and top-notch awareness, Sapp will be a guard or center at the collegiate level. Sapp shows you he possesses the lateral movement skills to reach back on a three-technique or get out and pull. Sapp should fit nicely in a zone scheme.

Sapp has moved all around the line his senior season and has leaned out from his original listed size of 6’5 320 pounds. He’s quick, can move with speed laterally, and has the ability to drive opponents backward with his size and technique.