Offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton signs with Florida State

Three-star offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton decided to take his talents to Tallahassee making it official Wednesday on Early Signing Day. The 6-5 350 pound interior lineman committed to Florida State back in June during head coach Mike Norvell’s month of madness following a recruiting dead period caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.

[Signing day tweet.]

Height: 6’5

Weight: 350

High School: Brunswick, (Brunswick, GA)

Position: Offensive tackle, interior offensive line

Expected Early Enrollee: Yes

Composite ranking: 68th offensive tackle nationally, 118th player in Georgia

From CoachAB and Kevin Little’s initial scouting report:

A mountain of an interior line prospect who will knock you off your feet or swallow you whole. Charlton is a player who plays with a mean streak and a big smile all at the same time. Charlton has heavy hands and a dancer’s feet. This young man is a project at the next level but his upside is immense.

Kanaya held offers from LSU, NC State, Alabama, and a slew of other top-tier programs before signing with the ‘Noles joining offensive linemen Daughtry Richardson, Qae’shon Sapp, and Bless Harris rounding out Tribe ‘22.

Showing you his ability on his feet or taking you down with sheer force and finishing plays accordingly his stance, effort, and attitude are locker room building traits that will bring leadership moving forward.

Watch out for this bulldozer as he develops and competes.