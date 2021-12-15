Report: FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham hired by Oregon

The Florida State Seminoles football coaching staff will be going through another change, as offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has been tapped to be the Oregon Ducks’ new offensive coordinator under recently hired head coach Dan Lanning.

The news was reported by Josh Newberg of Noles247.

Lanning, who coached with Dillingham as part of Mike Norvell’s Memphis staff, was hired away from the Georgia Bulldogs following Mario Cristobal’s departure from Eugene.

Dillingham got his start as a college football coach under Norvell, joining the Arizona State Sun Devils as an offensive analyst when Norvell was serving as offensive coordinator and following him to Memphis. At 31 years old, he’s one of the younger coordinators in Power 5 football, having already served as an offensive coordinator at Memphis and Auburn in addition to FSU.

Dillingham is just the second on-field coach to leave the FSU staff during Norvell’s tenure, with linebackers coach Chris Marve leaving to be Virginia Tech’s offensive coordinator.

The search is now on for Dillingham’s replacement — and one name expected to surface is an in-house one. Offensive line coach Alex Atkins has worked wonders in the trenches for the Seminoles during his time in Tallahassee, as well as on the recruiting front, and served as offensive coordinator for the Charlotte 49ers, his previous position.