Blue-chip defensive end Dante Anderson commits to FSU

Florida State Seminoles football got a good bit of news on Wednesday alongside announcements of signings, as FSU secured the commitment of four-star defensive end Dante Anderson.

Anderson, a 6-foot-3 205 pound prospect out of Homestead, was offered by Florida State in April 2020.

Ranked a four-star prospect by 247Sports, Anderson logged 23 tackles (15 for loss) and 6.5 sacks in the 2021 season according to MaxPreps.

Anderson is teammates with fellow #Tribe22 prospect defensive lineman Daniel Lyons.

According to Noles247, Anderson is expected to be an early enrollee, as well as being a preferred walk-on, rather than getting a scholarship spot. (The Osecola has reported that he may be placed on scholarship.)

Anderson has offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Florida, Louisville, Miami (FL), Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, and Pittsburgh, among others.

As the Early Signing Period unfolds, make sure you’re keeping tabs on everything Florida State Seminoles recruiting by staying posted to our FSU recruiting signing day tracker.