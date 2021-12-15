WATCH: Head coach Mike Norvell speaks on early signing day

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media today during early signing period following a massive loss of former FSU recruit Travis Hunter. He wasn't allowed to comment on the loss and looks to move forward with more commitments coming.

As of now, 14 names were officially added to the FSU roster including OL Kanaya Charlton, TE Brian Courtney, QB AJ Duffy, OL Jaylen Early, LB Omar Graham, Jr, DE Aaron Hester, RB Rodney Hill, DT Daniel Lyons, TE Jarrale Powers, DB Sam McCall, OL Daughtry Richardson, OL Qae’shon Sapp, DB Azareyeh Thomas, and DT Bishop Thomas.

Coach Norvell expects to fill out the full number of commitments allowed in the ensuing days hinting that guys were already committed and haven't announced just yet:

“I would say we’re going to push to a full class. There are guys who are committed to us at this time that we can’t speak on.”

Norvell also spoke on NIL, former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham’s departure, FSU’s current commitments and what they bring to Tribe ‘22

“Obviously it's been a great day of new additions here to our Florida State Seminole family. It was a class that has addressed needs that we had. Big emphasis on our offensive line being able to get four high school commitments and giving us a big opportunity to focus on the defensive side of the ball.”

Mike Norvell’s full interview can be seen below: