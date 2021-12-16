 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: What’s next for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles?

The rollercoaster continues after frantic ESD

By maxescarpio

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Head coach Mike Norvell with his first public statement following a hectic ESD morning:

Norvell spoke to the media later in the afternoon to discuss the Class of 2022:

Sam McCall becomes the first Nole to make it official:

Florida State adds much needed help with four-star lineman Qaeshon Sapp:

Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham has officially been hired by the Oregon Ducks, leaving FSU after just two seasons with the program.

Offensive line coach Alex Atkins has been promoted to Offensive Coordinator as Norvell decides to stay in-house with the hire.

FSU adds talented running back out of Georgia:

The Noles snag another offensive lineman with under the radar prospect Kanaya Charlton:

Three-star tight end Jerrale Powers makes it official with FSU:

Four-star defensive end Dante Anderson and three-star defensive lineman Daniel Lyons decide to team up in the states capitol as they both sign with Florida State.

The Seminoles grab another tackle in Daughtry Richardson:

Talented Duncanville product Jaylen Early puts pen to paper as he makes it official:

The Noles lose the No.1 player in the Class of 2022 as he commits to Jackson State University:

Linebacker Omar Graham Jr. signs with the Noles:

Three-star lineman Bishop Thomas makes it official:

The Noles suffer their second decommit of the day as wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer flips to Louisville.

The emotional rollercoaster for Seminoles fans was at it’s very peak on ESD:

Legacy defensive end Aaron Hester signs with the Noles:

FSU gets a signature from tight end Brian Courtney out of Virginia:

Florida State grabs an incredible commitment and signing from Top-100 player Azareyeh Thomas.

Blue-chip quarterback makes it official as he signs with the Seminoles:

FSU lands another big time commitment and signing with Florida native Julian Armella staying home:

Redshirt-senior Jermaine Johnson II has now been featured in seven different All-American honors.

FSU QB Jordan Travis with some words of encouragement for Noles fans:

Basketball

Florida State snaps a three game losing streak with a 97-60 blowout win against Lipscomb University.

Redshirt-senior Anthony Polite earns a career high 25 points on 10/14 shooting.

All Sports

Seminoles goalkeeper Cristina Roque continuing to get acknowledged as a rising star:

Emma Clothier has now earned All-American honors for two straight years with the Noles:

