Noles News: What’s next for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles?

Head coach Mike Norvell with his first public statement following a hectic ESD morning:

Great day for student athletes across the country getting to live out a childhood dream of signing a college scholarship. Respect decisions and celebrate accomplishments. Grateful to be a part of such a wonderful program representing incredible young men and the #NoleFamily — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) December 15, 2021

Norvell spoke to the media later in the afternoon to discuss the Class of 2022:

Mike Norvell is LIVE to discuss #Tribe22 https://t.co/EXNCQ5z9Cc — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 15, 2021

Sam McCall becomes the first Nole to make it official:

Florida State lands 5-star safety Sam McCall (@alabama313) https://t.co/22OGkFoack — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) December 15, 2021

Florida State adds much needed help with four-star lineman Qaeshon Sapp:

Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham has officially been hired by the Oregon Ducks, leaving FSU after just two seasons with the program.

As reported by @joshnewberg247: FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham hired by Oregon https://t.co/qo9xMaci9b — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) December 15, 2021

Offensive line coach Alex Atkins has been promoted to Offensive Coordinator as Norvell decides to stay in-house with the hire.

FSU adds talented running back out of Georgia:

Bulloch Academy athlete Rodney Hill (@rodney_hill10) signs with Florida State https://t.co/wTFYPB10bB — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) December 15, 2021

The Noles snag another offensive lineman with under the radar prospect Kanaya Charlton:

Three-star tight end Jerrale Powers makes it official with FSU:

Four-star defensive end Dante Anderson and three-star defensive lineman Daniel Lyons decide to team up in the states capitol as they both sign with Florida State.

Cool moment this morning after Homestead DL duo Daniel Lyons & Dante Anderson signed with #FSU.



Both were inducted into Homestead High School's Athletic Hall of Fame. They'll arrive in Tallahassee as early enrollees in January. pic.twitter.com/mvK3aHz8WO — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) December 16, 2021

The Seminoles grab another tackle in Daughtry Richardson:

Miami Central offensive tackle Daughtry Richardson (@DaughtryRichar) signs with Florida State https://t.co/X5mWli5YZj — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) December 15, 2021

Talented Duncanville product Jaylen Early puts pen to paper as he makes it official:

4-star offensive line prospect Jaylen Early (@EarlyJaylen) signs with Florida State https://t.co/EHlJxRfxIG — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) December 15, 2021

The Noles lose the No.1 player in the Class of 2022 as he commits to Jackson State University:

In a massive recruiting loss, No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter flips from FSU to Deion Sanders, Jackson State https://t.co/GYSX0ng57c — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) December 15, 2021

Linebacker Omar Graham Jr. signs with the Noles:

FSU signee > FSU commit — Omar Graham Jr. (@OGrahamjr) December 15, 2021

Three-star lineman Bishop Thomas makes it official:

Defensive lineman Bishop Thomas (@juicemanpower) signs with Florida State https://t.co/Isv68PNSwX — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) December 15, 2021

The Noles suffer their second decommit of the day as wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer flips to Louisville.

Wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer decommits from FSU, signs with Louisville https://t.co/uMfRJjymnh — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) December 15, 2021

The emotional rollercoaster for Seminoles fans was at it’s very peak on ESD:

2 true things:



1) Mike Norvell lost the No. 1 recruit to an FCS school coached by FSU’s most famous alum while Jimbo Fisher has top-ranked class.



2) Norvell has the No. 17 class - 1 behind Clemson & well ahead of UF & Miami - despite a team that’s had 4 straight losing seasons. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 15, 2021

Legacy defensive end Aaron Hester signs with the Noles:

FSU gets a signature from tight end Brian Courtney out of Virginia:

Virginia athlete Brian Courtney (@Brian_Courtney4) signs with Florida State https://t.co/MLwXbTJt6Z — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) December 15, 2021

Florida State grabs an incredible commitment and signing from Top-100 player Azareyeh Thomas.

Blue-chip quarterback makes it official as he signs with the Seminoles:

FSU lands another big time commitment and signing with Florida native Julian Armella staying home:

Redshirt-senior Jermaine Johnson II has now been featured in seven different All-American honors.

FSU QB Jordan Travis with some words of encouragement for Noles fans:

it will forever be… we’re all we got, we’re all we need. congrats to all the signees. let’s get to work. #gonoles — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) December 15, 2021

Basketball

Florida State snaps a three game losing streak with a 97-60 blowout win against Lipscomb University.

Redshirt-senior Anthony Polite earns a career high 25 points on 10/14 shooting.

Our guy scored a career high of 25 points tonight #NewBlood pic.twitter.com/hs1ojR3noa — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) December 16, 2021

All Sports

Seminoles goalkeeper Cristina Roque continuing to get acknowledged as a rising star:

National champion

Defensive MVP of the 2021 #WCollegeCup @Drewdle25 catches up with @FSUSoccer goalkeeper Cristina Roque after the Noles' Natty pic.twitter.com/LmsrA0PgDY — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 15, 2021

Emma Clothier has now earned All-American honors for two straight years with the Noles: