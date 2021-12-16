College Football Betting Picks: Bowl Season Competition

It’s the best of times. It’s the worst of times.

Believe it or not, the college football bowl season arrives this weekend signaling one of the most fun times and the impending end of another year.

For me, it’s bittersweet — and honestly growing more bitter as the years go on — because there’s nothing quite like a full slate of games on a college football Saturday. But bowl season always lends itself to some fun-filled disasters, trophy presentations and the crowning of a champion.

If you were with us throughout the regular season, I made picks every week in here against the spread to a sub-.500 record I may add. Many of you played along against me each week and we developed a bit of a community around the games.

To keep the spirit alive through the holiday season, I opened a group on ESPN’s Bowl Mania specifically for us to compete once again.

All you have to do is follow the hyperlink on these words and enter the password Seminoles to join.

Unfortunately, we weren’t able to secure a prize this year, but at least you’ll have the joys of winning (or maybe we can just meet up at the LSU-Florida State game for a beer). We’ll be doing the picks against the spread, no confidence meter or whatever, and I won’t be making my picks public in advance because I don’t have time to write out my reasoning for every game (especially when some of that reasoning is ‘well why not Toledo’).

Let’s talk some trash, watch some football and have some fun together.

Happy Holidays! Happy Bowl Season!