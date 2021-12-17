This week’s episode will center around the last 48 hours for the Florida State football program and what a time it was.

The sun rose on Early Signing Day with the news of offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham leaving his post to take the same role at Oregon. Then rumors of the nation’s top recruit, Travis Hunter, potentially flipping his long-standing Florida State began swirling. Obviously, those turned out to be true as Hunter left the Seminoles at the altar to sign with one of school’s all-time greats, Deion Sanders, and Jackson State.

Then another miss — this time on pass rusher Marvin Jones, Jr.

But the night did end on a positive as they landed an official commitment from legacy five-star offensive lineman Julian Armella to “#KeepCLIMBing” to borrow a line from Mike Norvell. This morning, another positive as FSU officially promoted offensive line coach Alex Atkins to take the reigns of the entire offense as the new OC.

So what’s next for the program? What’s Norvell’s future? How can this program compete in the NIL era?

It’s a lot to unpack, but the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Juan Montalvo and Jon Marchant — does their best to help it all make sense.

