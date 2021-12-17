FSU hires Tony Tokarz as quarterback coach

Florida State Seminoles football is filling its vacant quarterback coach position by hiring internally and promoting offensive analyst Tony Tokarz.

The position was one of two left open following Kenny Dillingham’s departure for Oregon, with offensive line coach Alex Atkins being promoted to serve as the Seminoles’ offensive coordinator.

“I am thankful to Coach Norvell for this opportunity and appreciative for the chance to work with the tremendous student-athletes we have here at Florida State,” Tokarz said. “Playing quarterback in college was a fantastic experience for me, and I am looking forward to making sure our quarterbacks have those same fond memories from their playing career. We will prioritize continuous development on and off the field, becoming better football players and tremendous young men in the process of our climb.”

Tokarz has been employed by Mike Norvell at both of his head coaching stops, serving as a GA for two seasons at Memphis before moving up to tight ends coach. In 2020, when Norvell was unable to coach against the Miami Hurricanes due to illness, Tokarz was temporarily elevated to an on-field position with tight ends coach Chris Thomsen serving as head coach.

“Coach Tokarz has been a valuable member of my staff for many years, and I am happy he will take on a larger role with our program,” Norvell said. “He is a relentless worker who is extremely smart. He has tremendous knowledge of our offense as well as the quarterback position as both a player and a coach. He will develop our quarterbacks on the field with attention to detail and continue to build on their individual skillsets. His teaching style will also help them develop off the field with an emphasis on leadership in the classroom and in the community.”

Tokarz’s bio, via FSU: