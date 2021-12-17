Florida State Seminoles defensive end Marcus Cushnie has entered the transfer portal, once again, according to Rivals:

DL Marcus Cushnie, who signed with Alabama A&M before transferring to Florida State, has re-entered the transfer portal after totaling 3 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his one season with the Seminoles @Warchant — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 17, 2021

Cushnie, who came to Florida State from Alabama A&M (via the Purdue Boilermakers), only made three tackles (one and a half sacks) during his one season in Tallahassee.

From his FSU bio:

BEFORE FSU: