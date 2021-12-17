Florida State Seminoles defensive end Marcus Cushnie has entered the transfer portal, once again, according to Rivals:
DL Marcus Cushnie, who signed with Alabama A&M before transferring to Florida State, has re-entered the transfer portal after totaling 3 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his one season with the Seminoles @Warchant— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 17, 2021
Cushnie, who came to Florida State from Alabama A&M (via the Purdue Boilermakers), only made three tackles (one and a half sacks) during his one season in Tallahassee.
From his FSU bio:
BEFORE FSU:
Graduate transfer who played 26 games in three seasons at Alabama A&M…second-team Academic All-American in 2021…first Alabama A&M defensive player ever to earn Academic All-America acclaim…two-time first-team All-SWAC selection…earned first-team honors as sophomore in 2019 and in spring 2021 season…helped Alabama A&M win SWAC championship with perfect 5-0 record in spring of 2021…ranked second in FCS with 1.75 sacks per game…registered 7.0 sacks in addition to 20 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss with two quarterback hurries…played in all 12 games in 2019 and recorded 39 tackles, including 13.0 for loss with 7.0 sacks, eight quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick…appeared in all 11 games as a true freshman and made nine tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and one quarterback hurry…as a senior at Palm Beach Central recorded 99 tackles, including 12.0 for loss with 3.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble while helping Broncos reach regional semifinal round of 8A state playoffs…earned bachelor’s degree in criminology.
