Florida State spring game time and date announced

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State Seminoles Football program announced a time and date for their upcoming spring game which will be on April 9th, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. eastern.

️SAVE THE DATE ️



: 2022 Spring Game

️: April 9

⌚: 5:00 p.m.

️: Doak Campbell Stadium

The Seminoles will look to showcase their new incoming talent who signed during the Early Signing Period and also some that may have not put the pen to paper as of today.

Newly appointed offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins will get his first shot running the Nole offense paired with a new quarterback’s coach in Tony Tokarz and for another year there will be a strong quarterback competition as Jordan Travis looks to take the next step in his development leading newcomer AJ Duffy along with backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker into the 2022 season.

The running back room will be a little different as well after Jashaun Corbin announced his departure to the NFL but returns Treshaun Ward, Lawrence Toafili, DJ Williams, and adds a newcomer, Rodney Hill.