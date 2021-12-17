Camm McDonald returning for another year at FSU

Florida State Seminoles football got some welcome news on Friday, with tight end Camren McDonald announcing he’d be returning for another year in Tallahassee.

McDonald, who signed with Florida State in 2018, has established himself as a consistent contributor for the Seminoles’ offense over the last two seasons. This year, he racked up 243 yards and two touchdowns on 24 catches. In his career, he’s logged 549 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 10.4 yards per catch.

His bio, via FSU Sports Info:

2020:

Started all nine games and caught 23 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns…Bill McGrotha Humanitarian Award recipient…made career-high seven catches for career-best 61 yards vs. Pitt…had six receptions for 58 yards and first collegiate touchdown at No. 12 Miami…caught four passes for 41 yards in season opener vs. Georgia Tech…had 23-yard reception in 41-24 win vs. Jacksonville State…made five-yard reception at No. 5 Notre Dame…caught 12-yard touchdown in 31-28 victory vs. No. 5 North Carolina…score proved to be game-winning points vs. Tar Heels…made two catches for 48 yards at Louisville, including career-long 30-yarder on game’s first play…had 15-yard reception in 56-35 win vs. Duke.

2019:

Appeared in all 13 games and caught six passes for 43 yards…made career-long 24-yard reception that led to touchdown in third quarter of 38-31 victory at Boston College…registered first collegiate reception with 11-yard grab in season opener vs. Boise State…caught one pass in 45-44 win vs. ULM…made four-yard reception at No. 2 Clemson…had one catch at Wake Forest…made five-yard reception in 35-17 win vs. Syracuse.

2018:

Appeared in final 11 games primarily in special teams role…totaled three tackles…made collegiate debut in 36-26 win vs. Samford and recorded one tackle…registered one stop at Syracuse…made one tackle in 28-24 victory at Louisville.

BEFORE FSU:

Explosive tight end ranked as a consensus four-star prospect … top-rated tight end in the state of California by ESPN and Rivals … ranked as the No. 3 tight end and No. 49 overall in the state of California by 247Sports … match-up nightmare that uses a blend of size and athleticism to line up either as an attached tight end or a split wide receiver … blows past big defenders with an incredible burst of speed and uses size as an advantage on smaller defenders … as a senior caught 35 passes for 602 yards and eight touchdowns … competed in the same California league as fellow 2018 signee Jaiden Lars-Woodbey … chose the Seminoles over Southern Cal, California, Ole Miss and Nebraska.