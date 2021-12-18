According to Noles 247, Florida State Seminoles kicker Parker Grothaus has entered the transfer portal:

Grothaus, who was used as a kickoff specialist, was put on scholarship prior to last season.

From his FSU bio:

2020:

Appeared in all nine games handling kickoff duties as well kicking field goals and PATs…registered 18 touchbacks on 45 kickoffs…was perfect 14-of-14 on PAT attempts and 4-of-7 on field goals with long of 53…also recorded two tackles…53-yard field goal was tied for longest at FSU since 2012…Seminole Scholar…scored career-high eight points, all PATs, kicked off nine times and made one tackle in 56-35 win vs. Duke…scored seven points in season opener vs. Georgia Tech courtesy of two field goals, including 53-yarder, and one PAT…recorded season-high four touchbacks in 41-24 win vs. Jacksonville State and 31-28 victory vs. No. 5 North Carolina…made two PATs at Louisville and vs. Pitt…added 47-yard field goal vs. Panthers…made 48-yard field goal and one PAT at North Carolina State.

2019:

Appeared in final 12 games as FSU’s primary kickoff specialist…ACC Honor Roll…averaged 62.3 yards on 60 kickoffs with 42 touchbacks…also was 5-of-6 on PAT attempts and made two tackles…ranked third in ACC with 70.0 touchback percentage…kicked off season-high eight times with five touchbacks in 49-12 win vs. Alabama State…made FSU debut in 45-44 win vs. ULM and kicked off six times with three touchbacks…had stretch of four straight games with all 19 kickoffs reaching end zone…was a perfect six-for-six in touchbacks and was 3-of-4 on PAT attempts in 35-17 victory vs. Syracuse…averaged 62.7 yards per kickoff vs. Miami…kicked off seven times in 38-31 victory at Boston College…was 2-of-2 on PAT attempts in 31-13 win vs. North Carolina State…made one solo tackle at No. 25 Virginia and one solo stop at No. 8 Florida.

2018:

Worked with FSU’s specialists on the scout team…ACC Honor Roll.

BEFORE FSU:

Powerful kicker with strong, accurate leg…earned first-team all-conference and all-district recognition at Indian Lake as a senior in his only season kicking…helped Lakers to Division IV regional semifinals and 12 victories his senior season…also played baseball…named Indian Lake’s Athletic Scholar after graduating in top 10 of his class…majoring in accounting.