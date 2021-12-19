Florida State Seminoles: This week in Tomahawk Nation

It’s been a hella week, huh?
A roller coaster of emotions. The highs of the recruiting wins. The lows of the recruiting losses. The outrage at getting punked. The overreactions and pettiness of some FSU fans. The satisfaction and/or the dissatisfaction from this week’s results.
I had fun though, and after all, isn’t that all that should really matter to anyone reading this?
Please make sure you have checked out all of the content Tomahawk Nation has posted this week for Florida State Seminole athletics.
Then share with us how your week went, your thoughts on the Final FSU ESD Recruiting class, tell us about that person at work that just annoys the crap out of you, and please feel free to post some pictures of your dogs, cats, and gerbils.
FSU FOOTBALL AND RECRUITING NEWS
- NEW RECRUITING THREAD #25 IS NOW OPEN - CHECK OUT THE LATEST FSU RECRUITING NEWS @ Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting - ‘THE OFFICIAL Tribe ‘22 Recruiting Thread #25
- Podcast: Florida State names AD; Miami going all-in on football - How has the landscape changed at FSU’s in-state rival?
- Photo gallery: FSU hosts big-time targets on final weekend of official visits - Pair of blue-chip, uncommitted targets arrives on campus Saturday.
- Randy Shannon named new FSU linebackers coach - The Seminoles have hired their replacement for the departing Chris Marve
- Florida State of Recruiting: NT&T’s final mock class before the ESP - Will the ‘Noles finish strong in the Early Signing Period?
- FSU vs. South Carolina: Seminoles lose third straight game - The Seminoles offense sputters in non-conference matchup vs. the Gamecocks
- Noles News: Early signing day approaches, men’s basketball loses - Can the Noles turn their season around?
- Amari Gainer announces he’ll return to FSU for 2022 season - Linebacker has 193 career total tackles.
- Florida State running back declares for NFL Draft - He ran for 1288 yards over two seasons in Tallahassee.
- Florida State makes top 3 for talented OT transfer - Big time.
- Podcast: The Three Stars preview Early Signing Day - How will early signing day shake out for the Seminoles?
- The Triple Option: Early Signing Day Preview ft. Josh Newberg - Crystal ball extraordinaire give
- Florida State signs Mike Norvell to contract extension - Now signed through 2026.
- FSU Football: Noles in the Pros - Cook records career game just 11 days from recent injury
- Keyshawn Helton returning to Florida State - One more year for the Seminoles wide receiver
- Florida State football recruiting: Early Signing Period Tracker - Your one stop shop for all things ESP and #Tribe22!
- Noles News: Will FSU finish with a top 10 recruiting class? - Massive day for the Noles.
- Five-star safety signs with Florida State - DBU.
- Legacy defensive end signs with Florida State - Only Travis Hunter has been committed longer.
- Florida State lands versatile Virginia athlete - Swiss Army knife.
- Offensive lineman Qae’shon Sapp signs with Florida State - FSU adds another big man to the trenches.
- Report: FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham hired by Oregon - The Seminoles coordinator is leaving to take the same position with the Oregon Ducks
- Report: Alex Atkins hired as FSU offensive coordinator - Mike Norvell replaces Kenny Dillingham with an internal hire
- Georgia athlete signs with Florida State - Underrated on and off the field.
- Offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton signs with Florida State - The star Brunswick High lineman is coming to Tallahassee.
- Tight end signs with Florida State - Seminoles add strength to the tight end room in Tallahassee
- Blue-chip defensive end Dante Anderson commits to FSU - Teammate of fellow #Tribe22 member Daniel Lyons
- Florida State inks talented offensive tackle - Coming home.
- Florida State lands talented defensive tackle - Nice get from down south.
- Blue-chip OL signs with Florida State - FSU signs lineman from Lone Star State.
- No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter flips from FSU - A huge loss for the Seminoles
- Linebacker Omar Graham signs with Florida State - Fort Myers prospect makes commitment to Seminoles official
- Florida State lands 4-star athlete - Nice-ville!
- Florida State signs talented interior line prospect - Checkmate?
- Blue-chip quarterback makes it official, signs with Florida State - FSU’s highest-ranked QB since 2016
- 4-star wide receiver decommits from Florida State, signs with Louis... - Seminoles miss out on a speedster.
- WATCH: Head coach Mike Norvell speaks on early signing day - Norvell speaks on today's events.
- Florida State lands blue-chip legacy offensive tackle prospect - A prophecy fulfilled, a destiny delivered.
- Noles News: What’s next for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles? - The rollercoaster continues after frantic ESD
- Florida State football recruiting: News, offers, commitments, prosp... - Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things football recruiting!
- Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #5 - Who is FSU pursuing in the portal?
- Wisconsin transfer center Kayden Lyles commits to FSU - A centerpiece to anchor FSU’s offensive line
- Podcast: Recapping Florida State fall ball, previewing 2022 schedule - Talking newcomers, improved returnees, and differences from last season.
- College Football Betting Picks: Bowl Season Competition - Put your knowledge to the test against the rest of the community
- Noles News: FSU announces the promotion of Alex Atkins - With the Early Signing Period in the books; the focus towards the portal intensifies
- Podcast: Travis Hunter’s flip leaves FSU hanging. Now what? - Direction of the program
- Report: FSU to hire Tony Tokarz as quarterback coach - FSU promotes from within to fill the position
- Florida State DE enters transfer portal - Short time in Tally.
- Florida State spring game time and date announced - Save the date.
- Camm McDonald returning for another year at FSU - The #WestCoastNole is running it back
- Florida State offers Louisville WR transfer - Another Card transfer?
FSU BASKETBALL
- FSU vs. Lipscomb: Preview, how to watch, game thread - Seminoles back in action in Tallahassee
- FSU basketball gets right against Lipscomb, wins in blow out fashion - The Seminoles stop the bleeding.
- FSU hoops game vs. UCF cancelled due to COVID-19 - The game is ruled a no contest
FSU WOMEN’S ATHLETICS
- Florida State Sports Notebook: Soccer Championship Edition - Just a few thoughts on Seminole sports. As always read at your own risk.
- FSU women’s basketball falls flat at Florida - This one didn’t go well.
